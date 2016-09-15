State Election Board warns of email scam

Oklahoma State Election Board officials are warning voters to be cautious after several residents reported receiving phishing emails designed to look like communications from state or county election boards.

The emails indicate the recipient’s voter information has been changed or is in need of verification and contain a link to a malicious website.

Do not open links from any email sent unsolicited from someone claiming to be an election official. All communications regarding changes in voter information or the need to verify registration information are sent by U.S. mail and not through email.

People can verify their registration information, access other important information and contact the Oklahoma State Election Board at elections.ok.gov.

The election board responds to emails sent through a web form on its website. Those responses will always be from someone with an elections.ok.gov email address and will not be sent unless you have provided your email in an effort to contact the agency.

Military and overseas voters may receive email from a no-reply address ending in okelections.us, however all replies are sent directly to the appropriate county election board’s email address.

Voters who are unsure of the authenticity of an email claiming to be from the Oklahoma State Election Board or their county election board should contact the state election board at (405) 521-2391 to verify whether the communication is legitimate.

Those who receive phishing emails should report them to the Federal Trade Commission at spam@uce.gov and/or the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@antiphishing.org.