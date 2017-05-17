State gas prices below national average

The gas price average for Oklahoma is more than a quarter below the national average, reports show.

On Monday, AAA Oklahoma reported the Sooner State at a $2.07 per gallon average for regular self-service gasoline. It is 27 cents lower than the national average of $2.34. Only South Carolina is lower at $2.01.

GasBuddy posted the following prices for LeFlore County on Monday and Tuesday. Prices are usually input by consumers:

• Casey's General Store (Poteau): $1.90.

• Sunset Corner Mart (Spiro): $1.94.

• E-Z Mart (Shady Point): $1.91.

• Phillips 66 (Poteau): $1.90.

• Tote-A-Poke (non-ethanol; Pocola): $2.23.

According to AAA, the Energy Information Association report said gas demand increased by 252,000 barrels on the week, but despite the demand, oversupply has led to declines in gas prices across the nation. However, AAA said prices increased by a penny or more in the Great Lakes and Central regions across the nation. AAA forecasts increased summer demand will not be enough to increase prices significantly.