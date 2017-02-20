Steve Bannon and Tom Riddle: The men behind the scenes of evil

This week I'll be talking about Steve Bannon. It's incredibly important that we discuss exactly what has happened over the past couple of weeks and realize that something is wrong, this is not normal.

Even harder than trying to explain the true extent of his evil, was trying to fit him into a Harry Potter character. He's just got so much evil and in so many different ways that it's hard to pin down. Is he Rita Skeeter, the reporter who used a quill that automatically wrote inflated alternative facts, as the person being interviewed speaks? No, that feels more like Kellyanne Conway or Sean Spicer. Maybe Voldemort himself? No, that would still be Trump. But who controlled Voldemort? Who was the mastermind who pulled all of the Dark Lords strings? Well, I'd like to argue that it was Tom Riddle, Voldemort before he was Voldemort.

Tom Riddle was the one that made the decision to become an evil dictator. He was the one who decided to split his soul into seven horcruxes which made him slightly less human throughout the years. Just being in the presence of those cursed objects made people act angry, irrational and paranoid. I would argue that Tom Riddle was a completely different person than Voldemort, even though that's who he became. Trump has quickly become more like Voldemort through exposure to Bannon, just as Breitbart readers have become more angry, irrational and paranoid with extended exposure to the soulless publication, run by Bannon.

If you are unaware, Steve K. Bannon is Trump's Chief Strategist and has recently conned his way into a spot on the National Security Council. According to a report from the New York Times, Trump was very angry that he was not "fully briefed" on the executive order he signed that gave an uninformed, wife beating racist a seat on a council that quite literally protects our national security.

This shows that Bannon is really running the show, and it's driving Trump nuts. Just imagine if the wizarding world had gone around saying "you're not Voldemort, you're just Tom Riddle, he's really running the show. Stop pretending to be in charge." Voldy would have lost his mind, much like Trump has done. Reports say that he is so unhappy about people saying that Bannon is running the show that his head is about to explode. American's are now sending postcards to the White House addressed to President Bannon which seems to be angering Trump even further.

Much like Voldemort, Trump has the most fragile of egos and an unhealthy need to be followed and worshiped, even if it is by the bottom of the barrel, lowest grade of uneducated people he can appeal too.

Tom Riddle was the one who made the horcruxes, including the diary that ended up in the hands of Ginny Weasley. This diary, which I liken to Breitbart, made the very nice and innocent Ginny commit horrible acts by interacting with it. That is exactly what Bannon's publication is doing to formerly nice and caring individuals. It's causing them to turn their back on reason and human decency and to look at everyone who doesn't look or think like them as a politically correct, ignorant "libtard." Think about it, do you see anyone using that word as respectable, intelligent or caring? No, most certainly not. Bannon has used his horcrux to darken the hearts and minds of even the best people and filled them with hate.

Bannon himself is such a hate filled person that it would be hard for him to rule in any other way.

Bannon has outlined the people that he knows are attracted to him and his views. He says "Look, are there some people that are white nationalists that are attracted to some of the philosophies of the alt-right? Maybe. Are there some people that are anti-Semitic that are attracted? Maybe. Right? Maybe some people are attracted to the alt-right that are homophobes, right?"

These are the same types that Tom Riddle hoped to attract as he was transitioning to Voldemort. He wanted those who were ready and willing to separate squib, Muggle, Pure-blood and Mud-bloods and pit them against each other. It goes back very far in the Harry Potter timeline so it's hard to fit them all in to a single article.

Bannon believes that the end of the world is coming and he is setting up his own version of the Radical Middle Eastern terrorism caliphate, just as Tom Riddle did when he began to choose his death eaters and make his transition.

Bannon thinks war is inevitable and talking will do no good (again, this man is now in a very high position of power to make his dream a reality). This is a common theme of the evil side of the Harry Potter books. Dumbledores side wanted magic to remain a secrete from Muggles while still accepting anyone with magic into their world. They wanted to do so, so that everyone in the world could be safe, for everyone, not just Pure-bloods. Voldemort, Riddle and Grindelwald wanted to start an all out war with the Muggles because they were different and they wanted to be the ruler and oppressor of all.

Tom Riddle eventually got his wish when he turned into the soulless Voldemort and had previously sane and rational humans following him to "protect their safety" and they thought they were "Making Wizarding Great Again!"

In the final installment of Harry Potter, all of the good guys were on the run. The ministry had fallen, much as our current government, into the hands of those who wish to purify their world by making pure bloods more important than anyone else living.

An underground broadcast gave them the news that was banned from traditional messages. One of those broadcasts is eerily prevalent to the situation we have found ourselves in today. "While Muggles remain ignorant of the source of their suffering, they continue to sustain, 'heavy casualties.' However, we do hear some truly inspirational stories of wizards and witches risking their own safety to protect Muggle friends and neighbors. Often, without the Muggle's knowledge! I'd like to appeal to all our listeners to emulate their example, perhaps by casting a protective charm over any Muggles dwelling in your street. Many lives can be saved if such simple measures are taken! And what would you say to those listeners who reply that in these dangerous times, it should be, 'wizards first;'? I'd say that it's one short step from 'wizards first', to "Pure-bloods first", and then to, Death Eaters. We're all human, aren't we? Every human life is worth the same, and is worth saving."

Don't let Tom Riddle steal your soul. Don't let Voldemort convince you that it should be American's first and only, that no one else matters. It's a short trip from American's first to Christian's first on to white people first then you've slipped into Nazi territory. Don't let your fear override your humanity and what you know in your heart to be the right thing.

