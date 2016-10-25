Storybook Forest returns to Twyman Park

Twyman Park is being transformed into a magical place where kids and their parents can visit some of their favorite storybook scenes.

Children can meet characters from storybook scenes at Goodtimes Community Theatre's second annual Storybook Forest, a "not-so-scary" event that is one of the top Halloween happenings in the Poteau area.

Designed for children 10 and younger, in costume if they choose, Storybook Forest takes place from from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29-31 and features a tree-lined trail where kids collect candy, play games, take pictures with the characters and visit scenes from classic tales such as "Little Red Riding Hood," "Wizard of Oz" and "Rapunzel."

Other festivities in Storybook Forest include a hayride, concessions from "Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory," a campfire setting for roasting marshmallows and warming up with mugs of hot chocolate.

Adults purchasing a children's ticket are admitted free. Children cost $6.