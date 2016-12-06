Strong second half propels Sooners past Cowboys to win Bedlam, Big 12 title

Oklahoma‘s offense turned on the heat in its 38-20 Bedlam win against Oklahoma State Saturday at Owen Field to win the Sooners their 10th Big 12 title. However, there was a time when the Cowboys (9-3) appeared in control and one had to wonder if they were going to take victory over the Sooners (10-2), as they did in 2014, when Tyreek Hill took a punt return for a touchdown, which set up the overtime game-winning field goal.