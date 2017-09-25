Submissions open for Halloween special section

The Poteau Daily News is inviting submissions for its upcoming Halloween-themed special section to print near the end of October.

We are accepting submissions of ghost stories, urban legends, Bigfoot sighting, haunted locations ... anything "spook" or "paranormal" related, send it our way. Know a cool, creepy history of a LeFlore County location? We'd love to hear from you.

"Spooky" not your thing? Submit photos of your Halloween or fall decorations, such as carved pumpkins or Halloween decor, and they may be included.

Photographs can be submitted alone or as part of a story.

Submission guidelines:

• Submit your stories or photographs to the Poteau Daily News Facebook page, via email at reporter@poteaudailynews.com or come by the PDN office at 804 N. Broadway, Poteau, next to the Poteau pet store.

• Include your name, town of residence and a way to contact you (preferably a phone number).

• Stories and photographs are not guaranteed for print, but if they do print, we will contact you so you will know.

• Submit by Oct. 16. No submissions will be accepted after this date.

• Have your submission be LeFlore County or our general reading area interest.

Note: If you have a Halloween or fall-related event, call (918) 647-3188, email reporter@poteaudailynews.com or message us on Facebook. If your event is after the special section's Oct. 21 publication date, we also will run it in the section. All others will run in our daily paper.