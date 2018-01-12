Submissions sought for Montgomery exhibit

The LeFlore County Coalition for Diversity is seeking submissions for an exhibit honoring Dr. John Montgomery at the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey.

The coalition also is accepting submissions to an upcoming essay contest.

Tom Brennan of the coalition said they are working with the NAACP and museum to prepare the exhibit honoring Montgomery.

“We are in search of documents, photos, newspaper clippings or any type of memorabilia that could be used in the exhibit,” Brennan said.

“Or if people have a personal story relating to Dr. Montgomery, we could include that in the exhibit as well.”

Montgomery moved to Poteau in 1952 after receiving his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Tuskegee University and began his practice. Montgomery introduced preventative medicine, herd certification and artificial insemination to local farmers and ranchers in the LeFlore County area. He mentored many of Poteau’s veterinarians over the years.

Montgomery was responsible for establishing the local NAACP chapter and instrumental in the integration of the public schools in Poteau.

Secondly, the coalition is sponsoring an essay contest. Submissions are due by March 1 with winners announced at the end of March.

The contest theme is “How equality and diversity make our country better.”

First place will receive $100, second $75 and third $50. Participation is open to all LeFlore County students grades ninth through 12th. Essays must be between 500-750 words in length and be original work.

Submissions can be sent electronically through Google Docs or as a Word or PDF file. They also can be mailed-in, and may be typed or handwritten.

Submissions should include the author’s name, address, phone number and email address.

For more information on the exhibit or essay contest, contact Brennan at (918) 658-0478. Mail documents or essay submissions to 122 Marie Ave., Poteau OK 74953 or email to tommybrennan100@gmail.com.