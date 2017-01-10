Suspect in custody after pursuit Tuesday afternoon
By:
Amanda Corbin
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
POTEAU
A suspect is in custody after an ATV pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Poteau.
According to radio traffic, the pursuit went from Fowler, Railroad, Harper, McKenna, South Boulevard, down Pleasant Valley and across the bypass.
Radio traffic showed a foot pursuit led to his arrest near Fruit Farm Road.
A Poteau Daily News reporter is on scene. Photos and more information will be available in Wednesday's edition of the PDN.
