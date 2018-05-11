Suspect dead, four troopers hurt in Talihina

A suspect is dead and four troopers received non-life threatening injuries after an early morning execution of a warrant in Talihina.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons said the drug-related warrant was served at a home in the downtown area that may have been bobby-trapped with an explosive, which then may have sparked the fire. Two buildings are believed to be completely destroyed, although up to four or five may have been affected.

OHP has not yet released the name of the suspect or of the injured troopers.

The troopers are expected to recover after gunfire was exchanged with the suspect. A fifth trooper also was struck but saved by his tactical vest, Timmons said. The troopers were part of an OHP tactical team.

"Upon immediately making entry into the building, the troopers were met with immediate gunfire," Timmons said. They then returned fire. He said the fire began as soon as troopers entered as well.

It was believed the suspect had surveillance cameras. He was known to police, Timmons said, and had prior felony convictions. Timmons said the District 16 Task Force had information alleging there may have been illegal drugs housed or being manufactured on the property. He said the suspect had made threats in the past against law enforcement.

Several fire departments from LeFlore County and bordering counties responded to the blaze, which was still being fought Friday afternoon. EMS and several emergency management agencies also responded.

Timmons said OHP is thankful no officers were severely injured. He said he is unaware of any other outstanding suspects.