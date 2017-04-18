Suspects sought in Fort Smith robbery

Two last-known Sallisaw residents are being sought after by the Fort Smith, Ark., Police Department after they allegedly beat and robbed an elderly man on April 11.

The suspects are 39-year-old Dale Virgil Roberts and 30-year-old Nicole Taylor Standige. Their last known address was in Sallisaw.

Roberts is described as a white male, 5'9", 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. and Standige as a white female, 5'1", 130 pounds with red hair, brown eyes. Their last known vehicle was a silver 2011 Kia Soul, license plate number EMAFZP, which they allegedly stole from the 70-year-old victim.

The suspects allegedly beat the man at his home after helping bring in groceries. They then allegedly stole cash, his debit card, cellphone and other home items and the vehicle.

Arrests warrants of aggravated robbery, second-degree burglary and felony theft of property have been issued for the pair. Police said they have ties to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5141.