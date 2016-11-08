Talihina class makes contest finals

Every litter bit hurts, and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is working to spread that message to Oklahoma students.

Its elementary program, UnCapped, reaches fourth- and fifth-graders with this message and encourages them to take an active role in preserving the environment.

Participating classrooms collect bottle caps and use them to create a mural. Photos of the artwork were posted to an online voting site, where the public voted for their favorites.

The finalists for this contest are Erin Trowbridge’s fifth-grade class at Talihina Elementary, Lorrie Buettner fifth-grade class at Cashion Elementary and Donna Peoples’ fourth-grade class at Vici Elementary.

The classes were also required to write a class-collaborative essay describing what they learned throughout the program. In this essay, students explain why it is important to recycle and the harmful effects of littering.

The Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation decides the winner of the event. All finalists will be recognized at KOB’s 26th annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Nov. 17.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a nonprofit working to empower Oklahoma citizens to preserve and enhance the state’s natural beauty and ensure a healthy, sustainable environment.