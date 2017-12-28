Talihina football players, coach get top honors from District A-8; seven more Golden Tigers make All-District Team

After the Talihina Golden Tigers football team went undefeated in District A-8 play to capture yet another district title this past season, the squad was honored by five players and its coach getting top honors on the All-District A-8 Team with seven more players making first team all-district.

• • •

Most Valuable Player — Sooner Box.

Running Back of the Year — Heath Humphreys.

Offensive Lineman of the Year — Bo Box.

Wide Receiver of the Year — Kariim Byrd.

Defensive Back of the Year — Dylan Blair.

Coach of the Year — Kelly Gravitt.

First-Team Members — Sawyer Blue, Quinton Ford, Tracer Chitwood, Kyler Baugh, Issac Bryant, Wyatt Harger, Garrett Dyson.