Talihina football players, coach get top honors from District A-8; seven more Golden Tigers make All-District Team
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, December 28, 2017
After the Talihina Golden Tigers football team went undefeated in District A-8 play to capture yet another district title this past season, the squad was honored by five players and its coach getting top honors on the All-District A-8 Team with seven more players making first team all-district.
• • •
Most Valuable Player — Sooner Box.
Running Back of the Year — Heath Humphreys.
Offensive Lineman of the Year — Bo Box.
Wide Receiver of the Year — Kariim Byrd.
Defensive Back of the Year — Dylan Blair.
Coach of the Year — Kelly Gravitt.
First-Team Members — Sawyer Blue, Quinton Ford, Tracer Chitwood, Kyler Baugh, Issac Bryant, Wyatt Harger, Garrett Dyson.
Category: