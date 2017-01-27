Talihina lineman makes All-State Football Team

At least one LeFlore County high school football player will get one more chance at getting on the prep gridiron before college. Talihina's Trevor Trowbridge was named to the East team for the 2017 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Football Team, which was announced earlier this week. Five other locals, Poteau's Ben Klutts, Talihina's Colton Wall and Domnick Shedd, Spiro's Landon Moore and Pocola's Kyler Ree were on the OCA All-Star By Class List, which makes them alternates for the East team should any current member not be able to play in the game July 28, presumably in the Tulsa metropolitan area.