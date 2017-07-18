Talihina man injured in Blaine County wreck

A Talihina man suffered a neck injury in Blain County after a wreck on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Michael Carl Bollinger, 30, of Talihina was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Watonga after the wreck on State Highway 8, four miles south of Hitchcock, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Bollinger then was taken by Cheyene-Arapaho ambulence to Integris Baptist in Oklahoma City.

OHP reports he was admitted in stable condition with a neck injury.

Trooper Justin Noll investigated with assistance from Blaine County Sheriff's Department. Noll's report shows Bollinger was driving northbound in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he fell asleep. The vehicle left the road to the right, re-entered the road in a broad slide then began to roll. The Ranger departed the road to the left where it came to rest on its wheels.

The report shows Bollinger was wearing a seat belt.