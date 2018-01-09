Talihina motorcyclist injured in Sunday wreck

A Talihina motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after running off the road south of Clayton early Sunday.

Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old Ross Johnson. Air Evac took Johnson to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa for leg, arm and internal injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

According to Trooper Deron Brown, Johnson was headed westbound on State Highway 144 when his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the road for an unknown reason.

The wreck report from Brown listed Johnson’s condition as “odor of alcohol.”

A helmet was not in use, the report said. The wreck happened 10 miles south of Clayton in Pushmataha County.

Brown was assisted in his investigation by Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.