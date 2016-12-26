Talihina WR named District A-8 MVP, while Gravitt Coach of the Year; several Golden Tigers, Pocola Indian duo nab top honors on All-District A-8 Football Team
David Seeley
Monday, December 26, 2016
The Golden Tigers nabbed several of the top honors from District A-8. Talihina wide receiver Dylan Blair was named the District A-8 Most Valuable Player of the 2016 season, while his coach, Kelly Gravitt, was named the district's Coach of the Year. The Golden Tigers nabbed several of the top honors from District A-8, as did two Pocola Indians.
