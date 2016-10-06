Taste of LeFlore County Tonight

Join the LeFlore County Historical society tonight for their annual Taste of LeFlore County fundraiser. Tickets are $20 each and the funds raised help keep the LeFlore County Museum open and free to the public.

The event is from 5:30 to 7p.m. "This is going to be the best Taste of LeFlore County yet," said Bonnie Prigmore, museum director. Seven organizations will set up a food table, Prigmore said. They include Kay Sullivan Real Estate, Central National Bank, First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church, The Community State Bank, Poteau Women's League and Kiamichi Technology Center. There will be a People's Choice Award for Best Table.

Several food favorites are set to return to this year's event, such as brisket from Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, pulled pork from Dave's Meat Market, buffalo chicken wings from OK Foods, Loretts's fried pies, Maple Creek Berry Farms, Warehouse Willy's and Cakes and Mores. The Dulcimer Sisters will perform at the event.