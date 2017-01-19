Teens missing from LeFlore County

Two local teens are still missing as of yesterday afternoon.

Susan Sayres of Arkoma said that her daughter, Angela Shaw, 16, stole her vehicle at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning and allegedly went to pick up her boyfriend, from Poteau High School.

No official information about the boy has been released but he might be with Shaw.

Sayres said at approximately 1:30 p.m. today that Shaw had called her father and said that she was "a long way from home" and that she had Whataburger for lunch.

If you have any information about Shaw or the vehicle, please contact the Arkoma Police department at (918) 875-3381.

More information will be available in tomorrows edition of the Poteau Daily News.