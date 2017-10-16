Tejas Brothers coming to Fort Smith

If you’ve never heard of “Tex-Mex honky tonk,” you’re not alone. But one musical quartet has found national recognition with this unique fusion, which they will bring to Fort Smith, Ark., for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 as part of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s Season at The Blue Lion.



The Tejas Brothers will perform at The Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, located at 101 N. 2nd Street. Tickets are $25 for the general public.



With a blend of polka, country, blues and other musical genres, the Tejas Brothers have established themselves as an innovative Texas musical quartet. Formed in 2006, the group has become one of the best live acts in Texas through their electrifying and fun shows.



Featuring Dave Perez on accordion, John Garza on bass guitar, James Shelton on pedal steel guitar, and Tim Crispin on drums, the musical group has received acclaim for its unique musical fusion.



Stacey Jones, associate vice chancellor for campus and community events, said local music lovers won’t want to miss their unique sound.



“It’s really hard to pin down exactly what type of music you’re listening to — one song will be rock, and the next will be polka,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward to hearing Johnny Cash sung in Spanish. They’re going to be a lot of fun, and tickets are selling fast.”



The show is part of the university’s Season at The Blue Lion, a lineup of musical performances held at the university’s downtown venue featuring local and nationally-recognized musicians.



For tickets or more information, contact the UAFS Box Office at (479) 788-7300 or visit http://uafs.universitytickets.com.

