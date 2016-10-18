There for the Last Call; Poteau native recalls 28 seasons with retiring legendary Dodger announcer Vin Scully

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, left, and his stage manager, 1970 Poteau High School graduate Boyd Robertson, share a moment at Dodger Stadium prior to a September home game. Scully, who broadcast for the Dodgers for 67 years, called his final game Oct. 2 in San Francisco. Robertson has been Scully’s stage manager for 28 seasons, with his initial season in 1989. Photo Courtesy of Boyd Robertson
Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Oct. 2, 2016, will be a day Los Angeles Dodgers fans, and just baseball fans in general will remember forever — especially a 1970 Poteau High School graduate.
On that day, legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully called his final game, ironically at San Francisco as the Dodgers faced their archrivals, the Giants. When the final out was made, his 67th and final season as Dodgers announcer came to an end, as did the 28-year partnership with stage manager Boyd Robertson, a 1970 PHS graduate.

