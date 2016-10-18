There for the Last Call; Poteau native recalls 28 seasons with retiring legendary Dodger announcer Vin Scully

Oct. 2, 2016, will be a day Los Angeles Dodgers fans, and just baseball fans in general will remember forever — especially a 1970 Poteau High School graduate.

On that day, legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully called his final game, ironically at San Francisco as the Dodgers faced their archrivals, the Giants. When the final out was made, his 67th and final season as Dodgers announcer came to an end, as did the 28-year partnership with stage manager Boyd Robertson, a 1970 PHS graduate.