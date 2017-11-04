Three local players make All-State Softball Teams
David Seeley
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Three local fast-pitch softball players got the ultimate honor last weekend as they were named to the Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association’s All-State Teams.
Heavener pitcher Makenzie Wilson and Spiro outfielder Hannah Tobler each made the Middle East Team, while Red Oak outfielder Darcie McCullar made the Small East Team. Wilson and McCullar signed this past week with Carl Albert State College.
