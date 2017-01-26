Throw Back Thursday

Each week we try to bring you a clip from a paper from years gone by. This weeks clip comes from the LeFlore County Sun, Jan. 25, 1976

"Obstretics nurse Betty Caldwell, LPN, Poteau, examines LeFlore County Memorial Hospital's new fetal monitoring device. The machine was put in use Monday and records thee baby's heartbeat and the mother's contractions just before birth to give the doctor a better idea of what is happening. The machine, personnel training, supplies, and installation cost in the neighborhood of $9,000."