Throw Back Thursday, Bokoshe gets a direct dial system

February 3, 1953, The LeFlore County Sun

Bokoshe phones will switch to dial in March

Bokoshe (Special) - All Bokoshe telephone numbers will begin with Woodlawn 9 and contain four other numerals after the new dial system goes into service in March, Robert Ellison, manager fro Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, said today.

At that time, every telephone number in Bokoshe will be changed to include two letters and five numerals.

Letters are being sent this week to Bokoshe business telephone customers advising them of their new telephone numbers, Ellison said.

Ellison said that new telephone directors will be distributed to Bokoshe customers a few days prior to the changeover.

The new numbering system ties in closely with District distance Dialing. Telephone users in cities which have Direct Distance Dialing will be able to dial their own Long Distance calls direct to Bokoshe numbers. In the same way, operators all over the United States and Canada will dial Bokoshe numbers directly, without going through any other operator.

Here's how Bokoshe's new numbers fit into the nationwide numbering scheme. Under this system, the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, Canada and Puerto Rico, have been assigned an area code number. Bokoshe is one of two such areas in Oklahoma, and its calling code is the three numeral code 9-1-8.

According to Ellison, the objective is for all dial cities of both the Bell system and independent companies to have telephone numbers requiring seven turns of the dial.