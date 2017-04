Game 1

Carl Albert 8, NOC-Enid 3

Game 2

Carl Albert 6, NOC-Enid 2

Editor's note: The CASC baseball team's road doubleheader against Redlands in El Reno was rained out Thursday. It likely will be rescheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in El Reno. The same two teams will do battle in a 1 p.m. Saturday twinbill at Ival Goodman Field.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley