Thursday's Fall Baseball Playoff Scores
Friday, September 22, 2017
Class A District Tournament
At Wister
Wister 16, Cameron 3
Rattan 8, Howe 6
Rattan 4, Wister 3
Howe 12, Cameron 2, Cameron eliminated from playoffs
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Leflore 13, Panola 2
Buffalo Valley 4, McCurtain 3
Leflore 15, Buffalo Valley 1
McCurtain 13, Panola 3, Panola eliminated from playoffs
At Whitesboro
Whitesboro 17, Eagletown 0
Smithville 7, Battiest 2
Whitesboro 3, Smithville 2
Battiest 10, Eagletown 0, Eagletown eliminated from playoffs
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
