Thursday's Fall Baseball Playoff Scores

Class A District Tournament

At Wister

Wister 16, Cameron 3

Rattan 8, Howe 6

Rattan 4, Wister 3

Howe 12, Cameron 2, Cameron eliminated from playoffs

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Leflore 13, Panola 2

Buffalo Valley 4, McCurtain 3

Leflore 15, Buffalo Valley 1

McCurtain 13, Panola 3, Panola eliminated from playoffs

At Whitesboro

Whitesboro 17, Eagletown 0

Smithville 7, Battiest 2

Whitesboro 3, Smithville 2

Battiest 10, Eagletown 0, Eagletown eliminated from playoffs

