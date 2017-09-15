Thursday's Fall Baseball Scores
Friday, September 15, 2017
Swingin' It in the Valley Classic
Opening Round
Clayton 15, Eagletown 0
Haileyville 16, Panola 3
Championship Quarterfinals
Cameron 12, Wapanucka 7
Buffalo Valley 8, Haileyville 7
McCurtain 14, Clayton 8
Battiest 11, Indianola 1
Murray State College Festival in Tishomingo
Red Oak 6, Leedey 5
Red Oak 13, Stonewall 5
Rattan Tournament
Kiowa 12, Smithville 0
Editor's Note: Leflore's home games with McCurtain were canceled due to Parent-Teacher Conferences.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: