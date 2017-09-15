Thursday's Fall Baseball Scores

Swingin' It in the Valley Classic

Opening Round

Clayton 15, Eagletown 0

Haileyville 16, Panola 3

Championship Quarterfinals

Cameron 12, Wapanucka 7

Buffalo Valley 8, Haileyville 7

McCurtain 14, Clayton 8

Battiest 11, Indianola 1

Murray State College Festival in Tishomingo

Red Oak 6, Leedey 5

Red Oak 13, Stonewall 5

Rattan Tournament

Kiowa 12, Smithville 0

Editor's Note: Leflore's home games with McCurtain were canceled due to Parent-Teacher Conferences.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley