Thursday's Fast-Pitch Softball Playoff Scores

Class 3A District Tournaments

At Pocola

Pocola 10, Westville 0

Pocola 10, Westville 1, Pocola advances to regionals, Westville eliminated from playoffs

At Spiro

Spiro 11, Keys (Park Hill) 2

Spiro 12, Keys (Park Hill) 2, Spiro advances to regionals, Keys (Park Hill) eliminated from playoffs

Class 2A District Tournamet

At Wister

Wister 9, Panama 1

Wister 14, Panama 5, Wister advances to regionals, Panama eliminated from playoffs

Class A District Tournaments

At Keota

Porum 9, Cameron 8

Cameron 4, Porum 1, Cameron advances to regionals, Porum eliminated from playoffs.

At Arkoma

Gore 13, Arkoma 1

Gore 11, Arkoma 10, Gore advances to regionals, Arkoma eliminated from playoffs.

Class B District Tournaments

At Whitesboro

Battiest 8, Smithville 3

Whitesboro 11, Smithville 4, Smithville eliminated from playoffs

Battiest 8, Whitesboro 7

Whitesboro 12, Battiest 0

At Leflore

Leflore 9, Buffalo Valley 1

Leflore 11, Buffalo Valley 0, Leflore advances to regionals, Buffalo Valley eliminated from playoffs

At Red Oak

Red Oak 21, Panola 0

Red Oak 19, Panola 0, Red Oak advances to regionals, Panola eliminated from playoffs

At Webbers Falls

McCurtain 19, Bokoshe 7

Webbers Falls 12, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated from playoffs

Webbers Falls 16, McCurtain 0

Webbers Falls 9, McCurtain 0, Webbers Falls advances to regionals, McCurtain eliminated from playoffs

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley