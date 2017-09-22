Thursday's Fast-Pitch Softball Playoff Scores
Class 3A District Tournaments
At Pocola
Pocola 10, Westville 0
Pocola 10, Westville 1, Pocola advances to regionals, Westville eliminated from playoffs
At Spiro
Spiro 11, Keys (Park Hill) 2
Spiro 12, Keys (Park Hill) 2, Spiro advances to regionals, Keys (Park Hill) eliminated from playoffs
Class 2A District Tournamet
At Wister
Wister 9, Panama 1
Wister 14, Panama 5, Wister advances to regionals, Panama eliminated from playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Keota
Porum 9, Cameron 8
Cameron 4, Porum 1, Cameron advances to regionals, Porum eliminated from playoffs.
At Arkoma
Gore 13, Arkoma 1
Gore 11, Arkoma 10, Gore advances to regionals, Arkoma eliminated from playoffs.
Class B District Tournaments
At Whitesboro
Battiest 8, Smithville 3
Whitesboro 11, Smithville 4, Smithville eliminated from playoffs
Battiest 8, Whitesboro 7
Whitesboro 12, Battiest 0
At Leflore
Leflore 9, Buffalo Valley 1
Leflore 11, Buffalo Valley 0, Leflore advances to regionals, Buffalo Valley eliminated from playoffs
At Red Oak
Red Oak 21, Panola 0
Red Oak 19, Panola 0, Red Oak advances to regionals, Panola eliminated from playoffs
At Webbers Falls
McCurtain 19, Bokoshe 7
Webbers Falls 12, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated from playoffs
Webbers Falls 16, McCurtain 0
Webbers Falls 9, McCurtain 0, Webbers Falls advances to regionals, McCurtain eliminated from playoffs
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
