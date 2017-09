Thursday's Fast-Pitch Softball Playoff Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Vian

Morris 2, Vian 1

Chandler 1, Heavener 0, 8 inn.

Heavener 12, Vian 11, 10 inn., Vian eliminated

Morris 11, Chandler 2

At Oktaha

Oktaha 4, Jones 1

Pocola 12, Meeker 4

Meeker 10, Jones 3, Jones eliminated

Oktaha 3, Pocola 2

At Purcell

Purcell 16, Davis 2

Lindsay 8, Spiro 7, 8 inn.

Spiro 11, Davis 7, Davis eliminated

Lindsay 4, Purcell 1

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Fairland

Fairland 10, Wyandotte 3

Howe 8, Chouteau-Mazie 3

Wyandotte 12, Chouteau-Mazie 2, Chouteau-Mazie eliminated

Howe 12, Fairland 1

Class A Regional Tournament at Caddo

Caddo 10, Cameron 0

Rattan 12, Wright City 1

Wright City 11, Cameron 8, Cameron eliminated

Caddo 7, Rattan 4

Editor's Note: — The Class 2A Regional Tournament at Savanna for Wister was rained out and the Class B Regional Tournaments at Whitesboro and Red Oak were all rained out Thursday. They will get started today.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley