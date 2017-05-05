Thursday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau

Poteau 12, Wagoner 0

Stilwell 10, Perkins-Tryon 4

Poteau 10, Stilwell 6

Perkins-Tryon 6, Wagoner 5, Wagoner eliminated from playoffs

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Sallisaw-Central High School

Wister 1, Sallisaw-Central 0

Stroud 6, Pocola 1

Wister 6, Stroud 0

Pocola 4, Sallisaw-Central 1, Sallisaw-Central eliminated from the playoffs

At Wyandotte

Wyandotte 13, Quapaw 0

Panama 11, Caney Valley 1

Wyandotte 11, Panama 1

Caney Valley 11, Quapaw 1, Quapaw eliminated from playoffs

Class B State Tournament

At Edmond Memorial High School

Red Oak 18, Coleman 8

Roff 11, Moss 1

Lookeba-Sickles 8, Cimarron 1

Leedey 11, Arapaho 0

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley