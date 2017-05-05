Thursday's High School Baseball Playoff Scores
Friday, May 5, 2017
Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau
Poteau 12, Wagoner 0
Stilwell 10, Perkins-Tryon 4
Poteau 10, Stilwell 6
Perkins-Tryon 6, Wagoner 5, Wagoner eliminated from playoffs
Class 2A Regional Tournaments
At Sallisaw-Central High School
Wister 1, Sallisaw-Central 0
Stroud 6, Pocola 1
Wister 6, Stroud 0
Pocola 4, Sallisaw-Central 1, Sallisaw-Central eliminated from the playoffs
At Wyandotte
Wyandotte 13, Quapaw 0
Panama 11, Caney Valley 1
Wyandotte 11, Panama 1
Caney Valley 11, Quapaw 1, Quapaw eliminated from playoffs
Class B State Tournament
At Edmond Memorial High School
Red Oak 18, Coleman 8
Roff 11, Moss 1
Lookeba-Sickles 8, Cimarron 1
Leedey 11, Arapaho 0
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
