Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

OPENING DAY — Heavener baserunner Connor Place, right, successfully steals second base as Leflore shortstop Hagen Earls awaits the throw during the opening day of the Wister Tournament on Thursday afternoon in Wister. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, April 14, 2017

Regular Season
Howe 16, Cameron 5
Spiro 14, Dewar 0
Smithville 1, Battiest 0
Tournaments
Coal Miner's Classic at Hartshorne
Poteau 3, Buffalo Valley 2
Wister Tournament
Leflore 13, Heavener 2
Leflore 12, Wister JV 2
Wister JV 14, Heavener 5
Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout
Pocola 9, Keys (Park Hill) 1
Red Oak 12, Sallisaw-Central 0
Editor's note: Keota's home game with Canadian was canceled.

—Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

Category: