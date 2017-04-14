Thursday's High School Baseball Scores
Friday, April 14, 2017
Regular Season
Howe 16, Cameron 5
Spiro 14, Dewar 0
Smithville 1, Battiest 0
Tournaments
Coal Miner's Classic at Hartshorne
Poteau 3, Buffalo Valley 2
Wister Tournament
Leflore 13, Heavener 2
Leflore 12, Wister JV 2
Wister JV 14, Heavener 5
Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout
Pocola 9, Keys (Park Hill) 1
Red Oak 12, Sallisaw-Central 0
Editor's note: Keota's home game with Canadian was canceled.
—Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
