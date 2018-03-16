Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Vian 11, Poteau 8

Poteau JV 9, Arkoma 3

Howe 10, Bokoshe 0

Pocola 11, Cameron 1

Wister 4, Leflore 0

Panama 18, Eufaula 0

Red Oak 3, Sallisaw 0

Smithville 4, McCurtain 2

Braggs 15, Talihina 5

Tournaments

Idabel Wood Bat Tournament

Whitesboro 9, Idabel JV 1

Boswell 12, Heavener 2

Prague Tournament

Spiro 11, Shawnee JV 1

Editor's Note: Buffalo Valley's home three-way with Eagletown and Eufaula as well as Panama's home game with Sallisaw-Central were both canceled and have not been rescheduled yet.