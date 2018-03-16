Thursday's High School Baseball Scores
Friday, March 16, 2018
Regular Season
Vian 11, Poteau 8
Poteau JV 9, Arkoma 3
Howe 10, Bokoshe 0
Pocola 11, Cameron 1
Wister 4, Leflore 0
Panama 18, Eufaula 0
Red Oak 3, Sallisaw 0
Smithville 4, McCurtain 2
Braggs 15, Talihina 5
Tournaments
Idabel Wood Bat Tournament
Whitesboro 9, Idabel JV 1
Boswell 12, Heavener 2
Prague Tournament
Spiro 11, Shawnee JV 1
Editor's Note: Buffalo Valley's home three-way with Eagletown and Eufaula as well as Panama's home game with Sallisaw-Central were both canceled and have not been rescheduled yet.
