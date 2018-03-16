Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

SAFE! — Poteau junior varsity baseball player Cameron Duncan, right, slides safely into third base on a third-inning triple as Arkoma third baseman Mykiah Oosahwe is late in getting the tag applied during Thursday afternoon's game in Arkoma. Photo by Jodi Olson
Friday, March 16, 2018

Regular Season
Vian 11, Poteau 8
Poteau JV 9, Arkoma 3
Howe 10, Bokoshe 0
Pocola 11, Cameron 1
Wister 4, Leflore 0
Panama 18, Eufaula 0
Red Oak 3, Sallisaw 0
Smithville 4, McCurtain 2
Braggs 15, Talihina 5
Tournaments
Idabel Wood Bat Tournament
Whitesboro 9, Idabel JV 1
Boswell 12, Heavener 2
Prague Tournament
Spiro 11, Shawnee JV 1
Editor's Note: Buffalo Valley's home three-way with Eagletown and Eufaula as well as Panama's home game with Sallisaw-Central were both canceled and have not been rescheduled yet.

