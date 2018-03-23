Thursday's High School Baseball Scores
Friday, March 23, 2018
Regular Season
Roland 3, Pocola 1
Tournaments/Festivals
Preston Festival
Howe 2, Porum 0
Howe 8, Wetumka 2
Ketchum Hardball Festival
Ketchum 6, Leflore 4
Kansas 11, Leflore 1
Union City Festival
Whitesboro 16, Garber 6
Whitesboro 15, Calumet 0
Wister 11, Altus Navajo 0
Woodward 11, Wister 10
Smithville 6, Tipton 4
Ninnekah 10, Smithville 6
Battiest Tournament
Opening Round
Kinta 13, Eagletown 2
Championship Quarterfinals
Battiest 8, Bokoshe 4
Clayton 9, Cameron 0
McCurtain 13, Kinta 0
Fort Towson 10, Braggs 2
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: