Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Arkoma 7, Kinta 3

Howe 12, Holdenville 2

Clayton vs. Holdenville, canceled.

Clayton vs. Howe, canceled.

Smithville 9, Boswell 8

Bokoshe 12, Cave Springs 4

Braggs 14, Bokoshe 2

McAlester 14, Spiro 4

Tournaments

Coal Mining Classic

At Wilburton

Poteau 9, Ripley 4

Valliant 10, Wilburton 0

Silo 11, Valliant 1

At Hartshorne

Buffalo Valley 10, Seminole 2

Oktaha 15, Buffalo Valley 1

Hartshorne 13, Broken Bow 5

Wister Tournament

At Wister

Wister 13, Talihina 6

Wister 10, Idabel 0

Idabel 10, Heavener 2

Talihina 18, Heavener 17, Heavener eliminated.

At Leflore

Whitesboro 12, Battiest 0

Whitesboro 13, McCurtain 1

McCurtain 6, Leflore 5

Leflore 11, Battiest 2, Battiest eliminated.

Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout

Pocola 14, Chouteau-Mazie 3

Keys (Park Hill) 14, Westville 1

Vian 11, Roland 3

Muldrow 14, Sallisaw-Central 8

Infinity Wood Bat Classic

At Coweta

Red Oak 5, Bristow 0

Bristow 7, Sallisaw 1

Coweta 8, Sallisaw 0

At Wagoner

Tahlequah 8, Drumright 0

Tahlequah 12, Wagoner 4

Drumright vs. Tulsa NOAH (n)

