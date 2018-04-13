Thursday's High School Baseball Scores
Regular Season
Arkoma 7, Kinta 3
Howe 12, Holdenville 2
Clayton vs. Holdenville, canceled.
Clayton vs. Howe, canceled.
Smithville 9, Boswell 8
Bokoshe 12, Cave Springs 4
Braggs 14, Bokoshe 2
McAlester 14, Spiro 4
Tournaments
Coal Mining Classic
At Wilburton
Poteau 9, Ripley 4
Valliant 10, Wilburton 0
Silo 11, Valliant 1
At Hartshorne
Buffalo Valley 10, Seminole 2
Oktaha 15, Buffalo Valley 1
Hartshorne 13, Broken Bow 5
Wister Tournament
At Wister
Wister 13, Talihina 6
Wister 10, Idabel 0
Idabel 10, Heavener 2
Talihina 18, Heavener 17, Heavener eliminated.
At Leflore
Whitesboro 12, Battiest 0
Whitesboro 13, McCurtain 1
McCurtain 6, Leflore 5
Leflore 11, Battiest 2, Battiest eliminated.
Sallisaw-Central Tiger Shootout
Pocola 14, Chouteau-Mazie 3
Keys (Park Hill) 14, Westville 1
Vian 11, Roland 3
Muldrow 14, Sallisaw-Central 8
Infinity Wood Bat Classic
At Coweta
Red Oak 5, Bristow 0
Bristow 7, Sallisaw 1
Coweta 8, Sallisaw 0
At Wagoner
Tahlequah 8, Drumright 0
Tahlequah 12, Wagoner 4
Drumright vs. Tulsa NOAH (n)
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
