Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

SAFE! — Wister baserunner Isaac Carroll, left, slides safely across home plate before Poteau catcher Clay Cross can get the ball during Thursday afternoon's game at Town Creek Park. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, April 20, 2018

Regular Season
Wister 9, Poteau 1
Panama 10, Muldrow 0
Pocola 10, Mansfield, Ark., 0
Tournaments
Atoka Wood Bat Tournament
Wilburton 12, Heavener 3
Hartshorne 13, Talihina 0
Okmulgee Tournament
Glenpool 4, Howe 1
Postseason
Class A District Tournament
At Cameron
Cameron 11, Keota 3
Arkoma 15, Keota 14, Keota eliminated.
Arkoma 6, Cameron 1
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Pittsburg 9, Graham-Dustin 6
Buffalo Valley 13, Graham-Dustin 1, Graham-Dustin eliminated.
Buffalo Valley 11, Pittsburg 3
At Whitesboro
Kinta 17, Bokoshe 15
Whitesboro 13, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated.
Whitesboro 14, Kinta 0
Whitesboro 12, Kinta 0, Whitesboro advances to regionals, Kinta eliminated.
At Red Oak
Red Oak 14, Panola 1
Red Oak 14, Panola 0, Red Oak advances to regionals, Panola eliminated.
At Smithville
Battiest 16, Eagletown 1
Smithville 15, Eagletown 0, Eagletown eliminated.
Smithville 8, Battiest 0
Smithville 5, Battest 4, Smithville advances to regionals, Battiest eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

