Thursday's High School Baseball Scores
Regular Season
Wister 9, Poteau 1
Panama 10, Muldrow 0
Pocola 10, Mansfield, Ark., 0
Tournaments
Atoka Wood Bat Tournament
Wilburton 12, Heavener 3
Hartshorne 13, Talihina 0
Okmulgee Tournament
Glenpool 4, Howe 1
Postseason
Class A District Tournament
At Cameron
Cameron 11, Keota 3
Arkoma 15, Keota 14, Keota eliminated.
Arkoma 6, Cameron 1
Class B District Tournaments
At Buffalo Valley
Pittsburg 9, Graham-Dustin 6
Buffalo Valley 13, Graham-Dustin 1, Graham-Dustin eliminated.
Buffalo Valley 11, Pittsburg 3
At Whitesboro
Kinta 17, Bokoshe 15
Whitesboro 13, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated.
Whitesboro 14, Kinta 0
Whitesboro 12, Kinta 0, Whitesboro advances to regionals, Kinta eliminated.
At Red Oak
Red Oak 14, Panola 1
Red Oak 14, Panola 0, Red Oak advances to regionals, Panola eliminated.
At Smithville
Battiest 16, Eagletown 1
Smithville 15, Eagletown 0, Eagletown eliminated.
Smithville 8, Battiest 0
Smithville 5, Battest 4, Smithville advances to regionals, Battiest eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: