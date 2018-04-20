Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Wister 9, Poteau 1

Panama 10, Muldrow 0

Pocola 10, Mansfield, Ark., 0

Tournaments

Atoka Wood Bat Tournament

Wilburton 12, Heavener 3

Hartshorne 13, Talihina 0

Okmulgee Tournament

Glenpool 4, Howe 1

Postseason

Class A District Tournament

At Cameron

Cameron 11, Keota 3

Arkoma 15, Keota 14, Keota eliminated.

Arkoma 6, Cameron 1

Class B District Tournaments

At Buffalo Valley

Pittsburg 9, Graham-Dustin 6

Buffalo Valley 13, Graham-Dustin 1, Graham-Dustin eliminated.

Buffalo Valley 11, Pittsburg 3

At Whitesboro

Kinta 17, Bokoshe 15

Whitesboro 13, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated.

Whitesboro 14, Kinta 0

Whitesboro 12, Kinta 0, Whitesboro advances to regionals, Kinta eliminated.

At Red Oak

Red Oak 14, Panola 1

Red Oak 14, Panola 0, Red Oak advances to regionals, Panola eliminated.

At Smithville

Battiest 16, Eagletown 1

Smithville 15, Eagletown 0, Eagletown eliminated.

Smithville 8, Battiest 0

Smithville 5, Battest 4, Smithville advances to regionals, Battiest eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley