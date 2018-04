Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Class 3A District Tournament

At Idabel

Idabel 10, Heavener 0

Idabel 10, Heavener 0, Idabel advances to regionals, Heavener eliminated.

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Poteau's Town Creek Park

Wister 15, Talihina 4

Wister 13, Talihina 1, Wister advances to regionals, Talihina eliminated.

At Howe

Howe 5, Warner 4

Howe 11, Warner 0, Howe advances to regionals, Warner eliminated.

At Panama

Panama 5, Sallisaw-Central 0

Panama 9, Sallisaw-Central 1, Panama advances to regionals, Sallisaw-Central eliminated.

Class A Regional Tournament

At Wright City

Wright City 10, Cameron 0

Dewar 12, Gore 0

Dewar 6, Wright City 5

Gore 12, Cameron 0, Cameron eliminated.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Tupelo

Tupelo 9, Bennington 1

Whitesboro 17, Smithville 1

Tupelo 10, Whitesboro 7

Smithville 3, Bennington 2, Bennington eliminated.

At Asher

Asher 11, Buffalo Valley 3

Kiowa 16, Moss 5

Asher 3, Buffalo Valley 2

Buffalo Valley 4, Moss 3, Moss eliminated.

