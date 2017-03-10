Thursday's High School Baseball Scores

Poteau 14, Muldrow 1

Panama 8, Leflore 4

Arkoma 4, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Cameron 5, Battiest 4

Spiro 10, Keys (Park Hill) 7

Warner 11, Heavener 10

Van Buren, Ark., 4, Wister 3

Oktaha 4, Red Oak 2

Buffalo Valley 14, Haileyville 0

Buffalo Valley 18, Haileyville 2

Idabel 16, Smithville 15

Editor's note: The Bokoshe-Howe game was canceled due to the combination of the Lady Lions playing in the Class 2A State Tournament and the Tigers canceling their season due to not having enough players. The Talihina-Pocola game was canceled due to the Golden Tigers playing in the Class 2A State Tournament. The Panola-Keota game was canceled due to the Bearcats not having enough players due to illness.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley