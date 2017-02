Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Okemah

Glencoe boys 73, Arkoma 61

Glencoe girls 86, Cameron 18

Strother boys 74, Keota 42, Keota eliminated

Strother girls 65, Keota 40, Keota eliminated

At Atoka

Red Oak boys 72, Achille 34

Turner girls 36, Red Oak 10

Smithville boys 71, Turner 41, Turner eliminated

Smithville girls 66, Achille 34, Achille eliminated

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Wapanucka

Leflore boys 66, Coleman 42

Coleman girls 44, Leflore 42, OT

Bokshe boys 63, Victory Life Academy 35, VLA eliminated

Wapanucka girls 46, Bokoshe 33, Bokoshe eliminated

At Henryetta

Sasakwa girls 53, Whitesboro 38

Whitesboro boys 62, Sasakwa 44, Sasakwa eliminated

At Varnum High School

Varnum boys 62, Buffalo Valley 57

Varnum girls 52, Buffalo Valley 29

At Moyers

McCurtain girls 47, Battiest 44, Battiest eliminated

Caney boys 73, McCurtain 66, McCurtain eliminated

