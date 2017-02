Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Ada High School

Poteau girls 49, Plainview 47, Plainview eliminated

Ada boys 75, Poteau 42

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Okmulgee

Heavener girls 50, Eufaula 45, OT

Okmulgee boys 49, Spiro 44

Eufaula boys 61, Heavener 37, Heavener eliminated

Okmulgee girls 49, Spiro 45, Spiro eliminated

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Talihina

Howe girls 62, Talihina 32

Talihina boys 63, Oktaha 49

Pocola girls 54, Wister 35, Wister eliminated

Wister boys 79, Panama 64, Panama eliminated

Class A Area Tournaments

At Stroud

Frontier boys 62, Arkoma 49, Arkoma eliminated

At Byng

Red Oak boys 56, Roff 33, Roff eliminated

Class B Area Tournament

At Quinton

Boys

Whitesboro 51, Varnum 50, Varnum eliminated

Battiest 51, Buffalo Valley 49, Buffalo Valley eliminated

Girls

Coleman 38, Whitesboro 29, Whitesboro eliminated

Caney 46, Leflore 28, Leflore eliminated

