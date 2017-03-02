Thursday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Class 3A Girls Area Tournament
At Checotah
Consolation Quarterfinals
Vian 38, Heavener 23, Heavener eliminated
Class 2A Area Tournament
at Wilburton
Consolation Quarterfinals
Boys
Wister 52, Caddo 48, Caddo eliminated
Girls
Wright City 52, Talihina 35, Talihina eliminated
Class B State Tournament
At Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena
Leflore 68, Earlsboro 63
Kinta 69, Webbers Falls 52
Leedey 72, Burlington 55
Calumet 62, Tyrone 46
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
