Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Talihina 73, Stigler 43
Girls
Talihina 45, Stigler 27
Tournaments
Eastern Oklahoma State College High School Invitational Tournament at Wilburton
3rd-Place Semifinals
Blue Bracket
Boys
Cameron 48, Battiest 46
Gans 62, Haileyville 27
Girls
Cameron 55, Caney 35
Leflore 37, Panola 7
Gold Bracket
Boys
Leflore 51, Caney 43
Stuart 60, Panola 42
Girls
Haileyville 52, Talihina 25
Stuart 42, Gans 19
Porum Invitational Tournament
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Hulbert 53, Panmaa 34
Porum 46, Canadian 39
Consolation Semifinals
McCurtain 59, Cave Springs 42
Webbers Falls 56, Oaks 28
Pick and Shovel Classic at Hartshorne
Boys Championship Semifinals
Oktaha 91, Wister 47
Wilburton 49, Clayton 43
Girls Championship Semifinals
Hartshorne 58, Clayton 22
Wilburton 44, Tushka 43
Quinton Tournament
Boys
Howe 62, Morris 58
Rattan 60, Pocola 29
Caddo 68, Weleetka 39
Quinton 61, Warner 34
Girls
Pocola 53, Howe JV 26
Quinton 34, Caddo 33
Rattan 39, Warner 31
Morris 41, Weleetka 28
2017 NIKE Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside High School
Howe 78, Fort Smith Southside 61
Van Buren, Ark., 51, Vinita 47
Northside 63, Altus Navajo 39
Bossier City, La., 45, Tulsa East Central 40
