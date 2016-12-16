Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Leflore 53, Clayton 32
Smithville 58, Eagletown 24
Girls
Leflore 54, Clayton 42
Smithville 49, Eagletown 9
Tournaments
Wilburton Roundball Classic
Boys
Poteau 80, Stigler 46
Spiro 46, Eufuala 40
Red Oak 51, Hartshorne 50
Wilburton 93, Lakewood 30
Girls
Poteau 59, Wilburton 50
Red Oak 46, Hartshorne 34
Stigler 42, Spiro 37
Eufaula 67, Lakewood 17
Green Valley Conference Tournament at Keota
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Howe 84, Cameron 36
Keota 33, Wister 20
Consolation Semifinals
Bokoshe 70, Arkoma 38
Panama 49, McCurtain 30
Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament at Talihina
Boys
Talihina 74, Haileyville 34
Cashion 56, Pocola 37
Sallisaw-Central 72, Antlers 41
Rattan 78, Valliant 39
Girls
Talihina 50, Sallisaw-Central 39
Antlers 49, Pocola 46
Rattan 78, Haileyville 36
Valliant 46, Caney 41
First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center
Championship Semifinals
Boys
Wright City 77, Calera 42
Kinta 69, Savanna 58
Girls
Wright City 42, Coalgate 38
Savanna 54, Stuart 36
