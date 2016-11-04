Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Poteau Daily News
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Early voting starts today
BOOKED: Nov. 1-3
BREAKING: Abandoned house fire on Airport Road
You are here
Home
» Thursday's High School Football Score
Thursday's High School Football Score
Friday, November 4, 2016
Broken Bow JV 40, Pocola 36
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category:
Sports
Popular content
DUI checkpoint set Friday in Poteau
Early voting starts today
Remember then - Nov 3rd, 1968
LeFlore County sees unemployment decrease in August
BOOKED: Nov. 1-3
View More
Upcoming Events
CASC High School Seniors Day
Thursday, November 10, 2016 -
8:30am
to
12:30pm
Veterans Day
Friday, November 11, 2016
Choctaw Nation Veterans Day Ceremony
Friday, November 11, 2016 - 10:00am
Panama Alumni Benefit Football Game
Friday, November 11, 2016 - 7:30pm
LeFlore County Veterans Day Parade
Saturday, November 12, 2016 - 10:00am
View More
Poll
Who are you voting for in the House District 3 election?
Choices
Rick West (Republican)
Troy Dyer (Democrat)
Dewey Harrison (Independent)
Undecided
Not voting
Other (I'll comment with my opinion)
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Don's EZ Pay - Grand Opening
The Shop
The Purple Plume
Pocola Health & Rehab
Leon Welding and Repair
View All Deals
National News
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2016 The Poteau Daily News | 804 N. Broadway | Poteau, OK 74953 | (918) 647-3188
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Poteau Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password