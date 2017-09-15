Thursday's High School Football Score

BYRD MAN — Talihina wide receiver Kariim Byrd, right, tries to break the tackle of Poteau junior varsity defender Jake Patterson during Thursday night'sgame at Doc Robinson Stadium in Talihina. Photo by Patty Hawkins
Friday, September 15, 2017

Talihina 40, Poteau JV 7

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

