Thursday's High School Softball Playoff Scores

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Morris

Antlers 5, Morris 1

Heavener 3, Spiro 2, 9 inn.

Morris 6, Spiro 5, Spiro eliminated

Heavener 6, Antlers 0

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Wister

Wister 15, Fairland 2

Panama 4, Sallisaw-Central 1

Sallisaw-Central 5, Fairland 3, Fairland eliminated

Wister 7, Panama 0

At Silo

Silo 12, Tishomingo 0

Howe 4, Frederick 3

Frederick 11, Tishomingo 4, Tishomingo eliminated

Silo 8, Howe 4

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

Tushka 13, Arkoma 0

Depew 6, Keota 2

Arkoma 9, Keota 0, Keota eliminated

Tushka 6, Depew 5

Class B Regional Tournament at Red Oak

Red Oak 9, Battiest 1

Webbers Falls 6, Smithville 4

Smithville 7, Battiest 6, Battiest eliminated

Red Oak 9, Webbers Falls 1

