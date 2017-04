Thursday's High School Softball Playoff Scores

Class 5A Regional Tournament at Valliant

Valliant 12, Madill 1

Heavener 12, Beggs 5

Valliant 14, Heavener 13, Valliant advances to state as regional champion

Beggs 19, Madill 4, Madill eliminated from playoffs

Beggs 26, Heavener 25, Beggs advances to state as regional consolation champion, Heavener eliminated from playoffs

Class 4A Regional Tournaments

At Latta

Latta 20, Haskell 7

Oktaha 17, Wister 16

Latta 16, Oktaha 15, Latta advances to state as regional champion

Haskell 23, Wister 12, Wister eliminated from playoffs

Haskell 15, Oktaha 5, Haskell advances to state as regional consolation champion, Oktaha eliminated from playoffs

At Silo

Silo 12, Wilburton 0

Calera 13, Pocola 5

Silo 16, Calera 9, Silo advances to state as regional champion

Pocola 8, Wilburton 6, Wilburton eliminated from playoffs

Calera 6, Pocola 5, Calera advances to state as regional consolation champion, Pocola eliminated from playoffs

Class 2A Regional Tournament At Stonewall

Stonewall 13, Moss 3

Davenport 8, Smithville 3

Stonewall 9, Davenport 1, Stonewall advances to state as regional champion

Moss 5, Smithville 3, Smithville eliminated from playoffs

Davenport 10, Moss 2, Davenport advances to state as regional consolation champion, Moss eliminated from playoffs

Class A Regional Tournament at Red Oak

Coleman 12, Red Oak 8

Battiest 13, Buffalo Valley 3

Battiest 19, Coleman 4, Battiest advances to state as regional champion

Red Oak 14, Buffalo Valley 2, Buffalo Valley eliminated from playoffs

Red Oak 15, Coleman 6, Red Oak advances to state as regional consolation champion, Coleman eliminated from playoffs

