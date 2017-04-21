Thursday's High School Softball Scores

DISTRICT CHAMPS — The Heavener Lady Wolves had to win their final two games while facing elimination against Stigler to win the Class 5A District Tournament on Thursday afternoon in Heavener. Photo by Craig Hall/The Heavener Ledger
Friday, April 21, 2017

Class 5A District Tournament at Heavener
Stigler 15, Roland 5
Heavener 9, Roland 1, Roland eliminated
Stigler 13, Heavener 3
Heavener 10, Stigler 6
Heavener 11, Stigler 10, Heavener wins district title, Stigler eliminated
Class A District Tournaments
At Battiest
Battiest 18, Panola 0
Whitesboro 7, Leflore 0
Leflore 10, Panola 0, Panola eliminated
Battiest 12, Whitesboro 2
Leflore 12, Whitesboro 8, Whitesboro eliminated
Battiest 21, Leflore 11, Battiest wins district title, Leflore eliminated
At Buffalo Valley
Bokoshe 21, Graham [Weleetka] 1
Buffalo Valley 16, Graham [Weleetka] 0, Graham [Weleetka] eliminated
Buffalo Valley 10, Bokoshe 1
Buffalo Valley 5, Bokoshe 3, Buffalo Valley wins district title, Bokoshe eliminated
At Red Oak
Red Oak 19, Braggs 0
Webbers Falls 4, McCurtain 0
McCurtain 11, Braggs 3, Braggs eliminated
Red Oak 10, Webbers Falls 0
Webbers Falls 9, McCurtain 6, McCurtain eliminated
Red Oak 16, Webbers Falls 6, Red Oak wins district title, Webbers Falls eliminated
Editor's note: Poteau's road three-way at Tahlequah with Bixby was rained out.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

Category: