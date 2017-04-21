Thursday's High School Softball Scores
Class 5A District Tournament at Heavener
Stigler 15, Roland 5
Heavener 9, Roland 1, Roland eliminated
Stigler 13, Heavener 3
Heavener 10, Stigler 6
Heavener 11, Stigler 10, Heavener wins district title, Stigler eliminated
Class A District Tournaments
At Battiest
Battiest 18, Panola 0
Whitesboro 7, Leflore 0
Leflore 10, Panola 0, Panola eliminated
Battiest 12, Whitesboro 2
Leflore 12, Whitesboro 8, Whitesboro eliminated
Battiest 21, Leflore 11, Battiest wins district title, Leflore eliminated
At Buffalo Valley
Bokoshe 21, Graham [Weleetka] 1
Buffalo Valley 16, Graham [Weleetka] 0, Graham [Weleetka] eliminated
Buffalo Valley 10, Bokoshe 1
Buffalo Valley 5, Bokoshe 3, Buffalo Valley wins district title, Bokoshe eliminated
At Red Oak
Red Oak 19, Braggs 0
Webbers Falls 4, McCurtain 0
McCurtain 11, Braggs 3, Braggs eliminated
Red Oak 10, Webbers Falls 0
Webbers Falls 9, McCurtain 6, McCurtain eliminated
Red Oak 16, Webbers Falls 6, Red Oak wins district title, Webbers Falls eliminated
Editor's note: Poteau's road three-way at Tahlequah with Bixby was rained out.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
