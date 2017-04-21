Thursday's High School Softball Scores

Class 5A District Tournament at Heavener

Stigler 15, Roland 5

Heavener 9, Roland 1, Roland eliminated

Stigler 13, Heavener 3

Heavener 10, Stigler 6

Heavener 11, Stigler 10, Heavener wins district title, Stigler eliminated

Class A District Tournaments

At Battiest

Battiest 18, Panola 0

Whitesboro 7, Leflore 0

Leflore 10, Panola 0, Panola eliminated

Battiest 12, Whitesboro 2

Leflore 12, Whitesboro 8, Whitesboro eliminated

Battiest 21, Leflore 11, Battiest wins district title, Leflore eliminated

At Buffalo Valley

Bokoshe 21, Graham [Weleetka] 1

Buffalo Valley 16, Graham [Weleetka] 0, Graham [Weleetka] eliminated

Buffalo Valley 10, Bokoshe 1

Buffalo Valley 5, Bokoshe 3, Buffalo Valley wins district title, Bokoshe eliminated

At Red Oak

Red Oak 19, Braggs 0

Webbers Falls 4, McCurtain 0

McCurtain 11, Braggs 3, Braggs eliminated

Red Oak 10, Webbers Falls 0

Webbers Falls 9, McCurtain 6, McCurtain eliminated

Red Oak 16, Webbers Falls 6, Red Oak wins district title, Webbers Falls eliminated

Editor's note: Poteau's road three-way at Tahlequah with Bixby was rained out.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley