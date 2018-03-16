Thursday's High School Softball Scores

Heavener 28, Poteau 17

Leflore 6, Cameron 0

Leflore 10, Cameron 1

Panama 15, Keota 5

Vian 8, Spiro 7

Gans 7, Arkoma 1

Red Oak Festival

Red Oak 11, Tahlequah-Sequoyah 3

Tahlequah-Sequoyah 12, Howe 10

Howe 16, Battiest 3

Wister 13, Battiest 8

Red Oak 16, Wister 3

Editor's Note: The Talihina-Haileyville-Buffalo Valley three-way, Smithville's game at Clayton and Whitesboro's game at Antlers were canceled. Smithville coach Sarah Morgan said the Smithville-Clayton game will be made up as a doubleheader when the Lady Bulldogs visit the Lady Braves at 4:30 p.m. April 9. Buffalo Valley coach Paige Lowder said her home three-way will try to be rescheduled but it hasn't at this time.