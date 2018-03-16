Thursday's High School Softball Scores
Friday, March 16, 2018
Heavener 28, Poteau 17
Leflore 6, Cameron 0
Leflore 10, Cameron 1
Panama 15, Keota 5
Vian 8, Spiro 7
Gans 7, Arkoma 1
Red Oak Festival
Red Oak 11, Tahlequah-Sequoyah 3
Tahlequah-Sequoyah 12, Howe 10
Howe 16, Battiest 3
Wister 13, Battiest 8
Red Oak 16, Wister 3
Editor's Note: The Talihina-Haileyville-Buffalo Valley three-way, Smithville's game at Clayton and Whitesboro's game at Antlers were canceled. Smithville coach Sarah Morgan said the Smithville-Clayton game will be made up as a doubleheader when the Lady Bulldogs visit the Lady Braves at 4:30 p.m. April 9. Buffalo Valley coach Paige Lowder said her home three-way will try to be rescheduled but it hasn't at this time.
