Thursday's High School Softball Scores

OUT! — Heavener second baseman Gracie Pate, left, forces out Poteau baserunner Coral Hinson in the second inning of Thursday afternoon’s game in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, March 16, 2018

Heavener 28, Poteau 17
Leflore 6, Cameron 0
Leflore 10, Cameron 1
Panama 15, Keota 5
Vian 8, Spiro 7
Gans 7, Arkoma 1
Red Oak Festival
Red Oak 11, Tahlequah-Sequoyah 3
Tahlequah-Sequoyah 12, Howe 10
Howe 16, Battiest 3
Wister 13, Battiest 8
Red Oak 16, Wister 3
Editor's Note: The Talihina-Haileyville-Buffalo Valley three-way, Smithville's game at Clayton and Whitesboro's game at Antlers were canceled. Smithville coach Sarah Morgan said the Smithville-Clayton game will be made up as a doubleheader when the Lady Bulldogs visit the Lady Braves at 4:30 p.m. April 9. Buffalo Valley coach Paige Lowder said her home three-way will try to be rescheduled but it hasn't at this time.

