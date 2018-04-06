Thursday's High School Softball Scores

Pocola 14, Wister 13

Arkoma 12, Bokoshe 8

Red Oak 17, Leflore 8

Heavener 16. Talihina 1

Stigler 19, Heavener 18

Stigler 18, Talihina 2

Whitesboro 12, Smithville 11

Whitesboro 13, Clayton 1

Smithville 11, Clayton 3

Editor's Note: The Kinta Tournament in which Arkoma and Cameron were to have participated was canceled due to the teachers' walkout. Also, originally, Wister was to have visited Wilburton and Pocola at Keota, but the Lady Indians needed to reschedule their game with Wilburton because it was a Black Diamond Conference game, so they were going to join Wister at Wilburton for a three-way. However, rain made the Pocola-Wister-Wilburton three-way get moved to Wister, then Wilburton had to cancel out due to lack of players.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley