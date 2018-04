Thursday's High School Softball Scores

Class 5A Regional Tournament

At Blanchard

Heavener 13, Blanchard 3

Sulphur 8, Cushing 6

Heavener 12, Sulphur 10, Heavener wins regional title, qualifies for state.

Cushing 18, Blanchard 13, Blanchard eliminated.

Cushing 18, Sulphur 14, Cushing wins regional consolation title, qualifies for state; Sulphur eliminated.

Class 4A Regional Tournaments

At Dale

Dale 10, Hulbert 0

Howe 5, Oktaha 4

Dale 4, Howe 2, Dale wins regional title, qualifies for state.

Oktaha 11, Hulbert 2, Hulbert eliminated.

Howe 8, Oktaha 3, Howe wins regional consolation title, qualifies for state; Oktaha eliminated.

At Silo

Silo 24, Konawa 5

Stroud 28, Pocola 18

Silo 19, Stroud 5, Silo wins regional title, qualifies for state.

Pocola 19, Konawa 6, Konawa eliminated.

Stroud 11, Pocola 9, Stroud wins regional consolation title, qualifies for state; Pocola eliminated.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Rattan

Rattan 17, Fairland 0

Strother 10, Wister 4

Rattan 14, Strother 3, Rattan wins regional title, qualifies for state.

Wister 15, Fairland 5, Fairland eliminated.

Wister 14, Strother 11, Wister wins regional consolation title, qualifies for state; Strother eliminated.

Class 2A Regional Tournament

At Stonewall

Dewar 7, Stonewall 4

Stuart 5, Smithville 4

Stuart 14, Dewar 0, Stuart wins regional title, qualifies for state.

Stonewall 9, Smithville 5, Smithville eliminated.

Stonewall 14, Dewar 2, Stonewall wins regional consolation title, qualifies for state; Dewar eliminated.

Class A Regional Tournament

At Red Oak

Red Oak 15, Webbers Falls 5

Whitesboro 17, Welch 13

Red Oak 18, Whitesboro 2, Red Oak wins regional title, qualifies for state.

Webbers Falls 5, Welch 0

Whitesboro 13, Webbers Falls 9, Whitesboro wins regional consolation title, qualifies for state; Webbers Falls eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley