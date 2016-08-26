Thursday's High School Softball Scores
Friday, August 26, 2016
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 5, Poteau 4
Heavener 6, Leflore 3
Heavener 6, Battiest 3
Battiest 3, Leflore 2, 6 inn.
Panama 3, Pocola 2
Pocola 5, Oktaha 3
Oktaha 8, Panama 0
Cameron 13, McCurtain 2
Antlers 15, Talihina 1
Porum 3, Arkoma 2
Prague Tournament
Spiro 6, Prague 5
Latta 3, Spiro 1
Editor's note: Whitesboro's game at Panola was canceled due to Panola High School having an academic meet. No make-up date has been set by press time.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
