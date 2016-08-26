Thursday's High School Softball Scores

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 5, Poteau 4

Heavener 6, Leflore 3

Heavener 6, Battiest 3

Battiest 3, Leflore 2, 6 inn.

Panama 3, Pocola 2

Pocola 5, Oktaha 3

Oktaha 8, Panama 0

Cameron 13, McCurtain 2

Antlers 15, Talihina 1

Porum 3, Arkoma 2

Prague Tournament

Spiro 6, Prague 5

Latta 3, Spiro 1

Editor's note: Whitesboro's game at Panola was canceled due to Panola High School having an academic meet. No make-up date has been set by press time.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley